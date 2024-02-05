Royal India Manchester
Hot Appetizers
Cold Appetizers
Chicken Specialties (Served with basmati rice)
Vegetarian Specialties (Served with basmati rice)
Sea Food Specialites (Served with basmati rice)
- Goan Fish Curry$16.99
- Fish Makhani$16.99
- Shrimp Saag$16.99
- Shrimp Tikka$16.99
- Shrimp Vindaloo$16.99
Shrimp Vindaloo
Spice Level
Lamb Specialties (Served with basmati rice)
Biryani & Rice Specialties
Tandoori Specialites (Served with basmati rice)
Noodles & Fried Rice (Indo-Chinese)
Breads/Naan
Royal India Manchester Location and Hours
(603) 641-8413
Open now • Closes at 9:30PM